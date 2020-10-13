'My heart is with Samoa': Luai wants tier-two nation to follow Tonga's path

The Herald revealed last week Luai was weighing up whether to represent Samoa or New Zealand, and had never entertained the idea of running out for the Blues alongside childhood mate Nathan Cleary.

Luai would not turn down an offer from Blues coach Brad Fittler, but made it clear his heart was with the Pacific nation where his father, Martin, grew up. Samoa could follow in Tonga's footsteps and become a little league powerhouse.

"It's never something I've thought about [playing for NSW], only because I thought I wasn't good enough and it was a confidence thing,'' Luai said on Monday.

"I'd be still eligible for the Blues, but my heart is with Samoa.

"I know how good Samoa can be, there's a lot of good young talent coming through, and the brothers I've grown up playing with want to play for Samoa as well - Brian To'o, Stephen Crichton, Spencer Leniu, Moses Leota, Tyrone May, we're all eligible.

"We've seen what has happened with Tonga, and hopefully that's something we can get going one day because I know how much of a threat Samoa can be to the other nations. If we all buy in, we will get a lot of rewards out of it.''

Samoa is a tier-two nation meaning Luai will still be eligible to play Origin. Cody Walker, Luke Keary and Jack Wighton would all be ahead of Luai in the NSW No.6 pecking order, but his on-field chemistry with Cleary might become too good to ignore.

Junior Paulo played with Luai for Samoa last November against Fiji and has since been selected in the NSW extended squad.

If Luai had chosen to play for New Zealand - he has already represented the Junior Kiwis - he would not be allowed play for the Blues or pick up the $30,000 cheque usually associated with games against Queensland.

He has been in arguably better form than Cleary the past month and is always prepared to play the pesky playmaker role, a trait Walker is also known for. Souths once tried hard to sign Luai, now he plans to torment them with his skills - and his words.

Cleary quipped: "It wouldn't surprise me if they [Luai and Walker] come together and grab each other's jerseys - they're both pretty cheeky on the field but both play some really good footy.''

Luai said: "I think it gets me in the game more [being lippy] and it's the competitive side in me.

"It's never intentional because it's never me off the field. But in the game, I'll do everything I can to win. There are no friends out there, just brothers on my side of the field.

"I don't really sledge. It's more being cheeky around the ruck.''

Luai is also a fan of the in-form Walker. "I love the way he plays the game, it's really instinctive, and his support play is really good as well," he said. "Whenever there's a break made, he's always the one closest to the ball. That's something I can use in my game.''