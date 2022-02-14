New Black Ferns contracts unveiled

Building on the professional contracts introduced in 2018, 29 players have been awarded contracts with increased retainers and assembly fees and believed to be worth between $60,000-$130,000 annually.

2021 Black Ferns debutants Ariana Bayler, Alana Bremner, Liana Mikaele-Tu'u, Maiakawanakaulani Roos and Georgia Ponsonby pick up contracts for the first time.

New Zealand Rugby CEO Mark Robinson congratulated those players named in the contracted group.

"2022 is a blockbuster year for women's rugby and knowing that our leading players will be able to give their all to training and development was absolutely a necessary step to take.

"For a number of these players it has been a long time coming and we look forward to seeing what they can achieve now they can focus on rugby."

Contracted players will train out on regionalised hubs in Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga, Wellington and Christchurch, receiving technical, tactical and strength and conditioning programmes.

One day a week is committed to personal development with players focussing on the areas of career-education and work, finance and asset protection, character development, mental wellness and other professional rugby obligations and expectations.

Further contracts will be announced over the coming months.

A notable ommission is hooker Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate, who claimed she suffered a mental breakdown after alleged critical comments from coach Glenn Moore on the Black Ferns northern hemisphere tour last year where the side lost all four tests against England and France.

An independent investigation is now underway into Ngata-Aerengamate's claim.