New Samoa Sevens coach takes a long-term view

The most capped player in Manu Samoa history, Muliagatele succeeded Sir Gordon Tietjens as head coach of the Manu Sevens last month.

Muliagatele, who was an assistant when Samoa won the Paris Sevens in 2016, said his focus was on developing a squad of local players to compete on the world stage.

"I think that's what we lack here in the island is the depth," he said. "So we put together a plan to develop a pool of players, so that when you play well for the sevens and the Manu Samoa coach wants some of the players and then they move on there is a pool of players to fit in and to cover all those players."

"Competing in the World Series is not that easy but I'm sure if these players will play a lot in that tournament and they learn a lot and they cope for the World Series, I'm sure after one or two years Samoa will be at the top of the World Series."

45 players were named in an extended training squad last week, following the end of the Samoa National Sevens Series.

A former Samoa A and Manumā Samoa head coach, Muliagatele said the raw ingredients were, but a lack of experience at the top level showed.

"That's why I select the 45 talented players to bring into the high performance unit to develop and build some caps, then looking for a tournament to compete," he said.

"There's a lot of talent here in Samoa but they need to develop some caps here before they compete in the World Series."

The door was also open for overseas-based hopefuls. While the Covid-19 pandemic means only Samoa-based players can take part in the training camps, Muliagatele said New Zealand based players such as Losi Filipo and Alamanda Motuga remain very much in his thoughts and will be welcomed back when travel resumes.