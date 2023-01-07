Nick Evans to help coach England

Evans, who coaches at Premiership club Harlequins, comes into a new coaching set-up after Steve Borthwick was named Eddie Jones' successor in December.

BBC reports Martin Gleeson had held the attack position under Jones and no update has been given on his future with England.

"Nick brings with him a wealth of different experiences as a player and coach," Borthwick said.

"We'd particularly like to thank Harlequins for their support in allowing Nick to work with us during this period. It's a great example of club and country working together."

Evans' deal with the Rugby Football Union is a short-term one and he will still work with Harlequins during the Six Nations fallow weeks.

The RFU confirmed he will return to his club position after the tournament.

Evans started coaching at Quins in 2017 following his retirement from rugby.

He played for Quins for nine years and internationally for New Zealand, winning 16 caps for the All Blacks.

Nick Evans playing for Harlequins Photo: Photosport