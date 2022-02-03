Nigel Vagana is new Chair of Richmond rugby league club

The former New Zealand and Samoan international rep is returning to his roots as the long running club was where he played his junior years.

46-year-old Vagana says it's a full circle moment for him as he takes on his new leadership role with the club.

"It has come full circle, you know going into the professional ranks as a player and then behind the scenes.”

Vagana’s experience on and off the field has provided him with extensive knowledge of the game and in the board rooms where important decisions are made.

“Understanding the business of sport and the business of rugby league through the NRL system and the international systems and coming back to New Zealand league and trying to help these guys where I can and then closing the loop down at Grey Lynn and back down at Richmond,” says Vagana.

The Richmond Rovers rugby league club is one of the longest standing league clubs in New Zealand and celebrated 100-years back in 2013.​

Vagana had been working for New Zealand Rugby League (NZRL) as the well-being and education manager and had the same role in the NRL previously.

His time with NZRL came to a close at the end of 2019 and his new role with Richmond is a return to the sport.

"Been running around there for a couple years and it was the old sort of club I grew up playing at before I went on my professional journey you know so sort of I'm back home in Auckland now, back in Grey Lynn.

“I've been supporting the club from afar the last few years but went down to the AGM just to support it and left as the new chairman."