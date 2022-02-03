NRL continues partnership with KARI Foundation

As part of the continuation of the partnership, KARI Foundation will be the major partner of both men’s and women’s Indigenous teams at the upcoming Harvey Norman NRL All Stars, at CommBank Stadium on February 12.

The partnership with KARI Foundation provides funding to the women’s Indigenous pathway programs which will enhance the professionalism and skill set of the Indigenous women’s team in the lead up to All Stars.

“The importance of KARI Foundation to All Stars cannot be understated,” NRL Executive General Manager - Partnerships Jaymes Boland-Rudder said.

“KARI’s passion, and their desire to be a part of something far bigger than the game, is a constant, and contributes significantly to the success of our partnership.

“Whether it’s their support of the Women’s Indigenous Pathway Program, which is critically important to the growth of the game at all levels, through to the sharing of cultural knowledge and celebration of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander excellence throughout All Stars Week, KARI’s commitment generates a major benefit to rugby league.”

KARI Foundation will also launch content during All Stars week around ‘’A GAME FOR ALL’’, which highlights the inclusive nature of Rugby League, and more specifically All Stars.

KARI Foundation CEO Casey Ralph said ‘’The KARI Foundation is focused on uplifting Aboriginal people and highlighting excellence to the broader Australian public’’

‘’We value the All Stars platform in showcasing Indigenous excellence on and off the field.’’