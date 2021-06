After their successful encounter in game one, the Blues showed electrifying performance last night, running in three first-half tries to have an 18-0 advantage at half time.

NSW had not won consecutive games in Queensland since 1996-1998, when the Blues won four straight in enemy territory.

Game 3 is scheduled for July 14 at Stadium Australia, however, the NRL is considering moving the game as a result of Covid-19 restrictions.