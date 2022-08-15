NZR staying mum on All Blacks coach's future

Rugby Union chief executive Mark Robinson said there will be conversations in the next few days over who will be the coach for the game against Argentina on 27 August.

However, a decision may not be known till the middle of the week.

Robinson said any decision on Foster's future is down to the board.

The 35-23 win in Johannesburg early this morning followed a run of five losses in six games, including a series loss against Ireland.

Robinson had said earlier he backed Foster till the conclusion of the two Springboks tests.