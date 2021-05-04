O'Connor named Super Rugby AU MVP

More than 8000 supporters voted for their favourite Harvey Norman Super Rugby AU players.

O’Connor claimed 30 per cent of all fan votes, followed by teammates Taniela Tupou and Hunter Paisami who came in second and third position respectively.

The 30-year-old has captured the hearts of Australian fans this season and starred as interim captain while Liam Wight was out with injury.

O’Connor finished the regular season as joint top point scorer, alongside Melbourne Rebels playmaker Matt To’omua.

The Reds flyhalf has his sights set on the upcoming Harvey Norman Super Rugby AU Final, with the Queensland Reds hosting defending champions, the Brumbies at Suncorp Stadium.