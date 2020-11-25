Officials to meet to review final match for Covid-stricken Fiji team

The meeting comes at the end of the quarantine period the team was placed in when 29 of the touring party tested positive for the coronavirus.

Since the first test results two weeks ago, the team has been isolating in their hotel in central France.

The team has already had three Autumn Nations Cup matches cancelled because of the outbreak, including a scheduled game against Scotland this weekend.

The final match on the planned itinerary is a consolation fixture against the fourth-placed Pool A team - which is most likely to be Georgia - on 5 December.