Pacific rivalry at its best when Fiji meets Samoa

Fiji has a slim chance of winning the PNC title while for Samoa, a win over the host will see them bag their third title only, ever since the tournament started in 2006.

Samoa last won the tournament in 2014 together with Japan when the conference was split into two, while Fiji took out the competition in 2018.

Reeling from their loss to Australia A, Vern Cotter and his men are really wanting to put on a good performance at home before they embark on their overseas tour.

Cotter says the time to do the talking is over as they are ready for the match.

Our objective is just to win this match,” Cotter told FBC.

For Samoa, they know they will be up against a hostile environment today.

Coach Seilala Mapusua says the team is also not fazed by the fact they haven’t beaten Fiji ever in the PNC competition.

“I have total confidence in our team to be able to complete the task.”

Fiji takes on Samoa at 3.30pm (local time) at Churchill Park.

Photo Manu Samoa FB Caption: Team Samoa at their jersey presentation ceremony in Lautoka