Proud dad set to watch Jacob Umaga's test debut from couch

Wasps flyhalf Jacob Umaga has been added to the England squad for this weekend's Six Nations decider in Italy and next month's Autumn Nations Cup.

The 22 year old, who is the nephew of former All Black Tana Umaga, was first called up to the England senior side in January but is yet to make his test debut.

Mike Umaga, who played 13 tests for Manu Samoa in 1990s, said his son is a pretty laid back character but it definitely up for the challenge.

"We're really buzzing for him, so proud of what he's done up until this point," he said.

"I think you've got to use those opportunities to blood players and then he's gone on and had a pretty good season with the Wasps club. I think he feels a bit more in the squad on merit this time around and so fingers crossed he's in that squad [against Italy]."

The former Auckland and England Under 20s player scored a stunning individual try for Wasps in Saturday's Premiership final defeat by Exeter and has caught the eye of England coach Eddie Jones.

"I like the way he attacks the line and he reads the game well," he said. "You need a player who's very instinctive - you can't coach them to do it, they just do it."

With George Ford set to miss this weekend's Six Nations finale in Rome through injury, Jones indicated Northampton flyhalf George Furbank will get first crack at the number 10 jersey.

The veteran Australian coach drew on his Japanese heritage as he explained that rookie first five Umaga was viewed as a long-term project.

"Tens are like sushi chefs," he said. "It's a lifetime ambition and it generally takes you about 10 years before you can start making sushi.

"He is at the start of the apprenticeship and he might graduate very quickly and be able to make sushi at the corner stall and then he might be able to make sushi at a five-star restaurant. The development of the player is something no one knows.

"...The ability to make decisions quickly is extraordinarily difficult. With those young guys I think you have got to be patient, you have got to allow them to come through. You have to identify those who have that instinctiveness about them and then try to bring them through."

England's Autumn Nations Cup opener against Georgia on 14 November shapes as a more likely debut although Covid-19 restrictions will prevent Mike Umaga from

being in the stands if his son does make it onto the field.

"It's kind of a bit bitter-sweet because we won't be able to [be at the game]," he said.

"We didn't get to see his first final [for Wasps and] we probably won't get to see his first international cap if he plays. It's a tough one in that respect but it is what it is - that's become the norm now. When the rugby is on get in front of a TV."

Mike Umaga says with Jacob's cousin, Peter Umaga-Jensen, making his debut for the All Blacks earlier this month it's been an exciting couple of weeks for the family.

"Our family Facebook has been going crazy," he laughed.

"Obviously with Peter getting the nod as well [for the All Blacks] and [Jacob in] the final and this call-up the family has been sending WhatsApp messages of well-wishes and stuff like that and Pete actually sent him a message before his final."

Umaga's selection adds to a growing Pacific Island presence in the England squad, with brothers Mako and Billy Vunipola the sons of former Tonga hooker Fe'ao Vunipola, winger Joe Cokanasiga born in Fiji and Samoa-born midfielder Manu Tuilagi only absent because of injury.

Mike Umaga moved to England 25 years ago to play rugby league and union. The former Wellington player said his son is part of a new generation Pacific rugby stars starting to emerge in the Northern Hemisphere.

"Pacific Islanders are global travellers and setting our boots all over the place. It's nice and there's another young crop coming up as well," he said.

"There's quite a few boys who have stayed on in the country [after their playing days finished] and set up roots here. I think there will be a few more coming after Jacob as well so it's good to see. At the end of the day you ply your trade wherever and if you're able to play for that country then why not?"

Photo file Caption: Former Manu Samoa fullback Mike Umaga (right) with brother Tana Umaga