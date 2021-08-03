Quade Cooper 'pushing hard' to be picked in Bledisloe Cup test

For some, especially those who have delighted in Cooper experiencing defeat and misery in Auckland over the years, it could possibly blow their minds.

The fact Cooper, who hasn’t represented Australia at Eden Park since 2016, is even being considered by coach Dave Rennie’s for the Bledisloe Cup match on Saturday night is hard enough to comprehend.

So the prospect of him helping the team to a victory over the All Blacks, at a ground where the Wallabies haven’t won since 1986, could be too much for a number of parochial New Zealanders to get their heads around.

While Cooper says he has since apologised to former All Blacks captain Richie McCaw for trying to belt him in Hong Kong in late 2010, it’s not something that has been forgotten on this side of the pond.

Whenever Cooper has returned to these shores he hasn’t always received the most dignified of receptions, but in recent years everyone in New Zealand thought they had seen the last of the enigmatic playmaker.

Last month the Wallabies secured a 2-1 series win over France in Australia; Lolesio kicked a penalty in the final minutes in the third test in Brisbane to give his side, reduced to 14 men for 75 minutes because Marika Koroibete has been red carded, a 33-30 victory and boost the squad’s confidence prior to arriving in New Zealand.

Outside back Hodge recalled playing alongside Cooper with the Wallabies and Melbourne Rebels earlier in his career, and talked-up his willingness and ability to impart knowledge to younger players.