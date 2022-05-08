Rampant Hurricanes crush Fijian Drua

Playing at pace, the Hurricanes chalked up a staggering eleven tries to the visitors single consolation effort at Sky Stadium.

Back on home soil, the Wellington side had plenty of room to run in attack, securing a 26-nil lead by half-time.

Fullback Josh Moorby scored a hat-trick, with two tries each to Billy Proctor and Wes Goosen.

Of note, the Hurricanes welcomed veterans Dane Coles and 108-test All Blacks prop Owen Franks off the bench.

Franks was making his Hurricanes debut after recovering from a torn Achilles.

The win will likely secure the Hurricanes a place in the Super Rugby Pacific quarterfinals.

The Hurricanes are seventh on the standings with Drua eleventh.