Unconverted tries from Lachlan Anderson and Joe Powell either side of halftime proved enough to secure the victory even after Ross Haylett-Petty had been shown a red card in the 69th minute for a dangerous tackle.

The Force had got their first win in two seasons of the competition -- and a first in Super Rugby since 2017 -- last week but their core of test veterans from around the world were unable to inspire a repeat.

Photo Melbourne Rebels/Facebook