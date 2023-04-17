Rieko Ioane scores All Blacks mega-deal

The 59-Test All Black has re-signed with the Blues Super Rugby Pacific side and remains aligned with Auckland in the Bunnings Warehouse NPC.

Ioane’s impressive resume started with his first-class debut at the age of 17. He has since gone on to make 50 starts in his 59 Tests for the All Blacks, been named the 2017 World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year, competed at an Olympic Games with the All Blacks Sevens, and represented the Maori All Blacks.

“I’m proud to be signing through until 2027,” said Ioane in a statement. “I’m grateful to represent the city of Auckland and right now this is the best place for me, my family and my rugby.

“I’m keen to continue building on what we have at the Blues and the All Blacks. I have goals I want to achieve on the domestic and international stage, so this is a commitment to completing those while cementing a legacy.”

At Super Rugby level, Ioane is a key figure for the Blues, having earned 92 caps (including one appearance against the British and Irish Lions) and scoring 47 tries. He began his career playing for the club’s Under-17 and Under-18 sides and has since become one of the world’s most lethal attacking weapons.

“This is great news,” said All Blacks head coach Ian Foster “Rieko has grown immensely as a person and a player. And having him commit to NZR and the All Blacks for the next four years is a massive boost for our team.”

The deal was also heralded by Blues CEO Andrew Hore.

“Rieko has been a standout performer for the Blues since joining the club in 2016,” said Hore. “His ability on the rugby field is clear for everyone to see – he has exceptional speed and skills mixed in with that natural flair we have come to love over many seasons.

“He grew up in our region, attended school in Auckland and this extension gives him an opportunity to have a greater input in driving the vision of our club forward.”