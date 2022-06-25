Roger Tuivasa-Sheck to join Sonny Bill Williams and other All Blacks greats as dual test star

The Blues’ 29-year-old former Kiwis and Warriors star will become the 39th man to represent New Zealand in both rugby codes.

Tuivasa-Sheck has been named in the All Blacks squad in his first season in the code - a path trodden in the past by the highest profile code hopper of recent times, Sonny Bill Williams.

If Tuivasa-Sheck does take the field in 2022 he will become just the third man to play a test match for the All Blacks after first representing the Kiwis, a feat achieved by Karl Ifwersen and Williams.

The Kiwi to All Black path has become easier since 1996 when rugby union turned professional.

Prior to that anyone accepting payment for rugby league was promptly banned from rugby union for life.

Hence, most cross-code coves went from the All Blacks to the Kiwis.