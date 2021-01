Leaupepe Esera Poliko passed away last week.

The academy offered condolences to the late Leaupepe’s family.

Leaupepe was a full time staff member of the academy and one of the coaches for the past six years.

The family service of the late Leaupepe will be held at 5pm today before his formal memorial service and burial, that will held at 10am tomorrow at the Baha’i House of Worship Samoa.