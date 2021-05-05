Rugby League Samoa open door to coaching changes

Speaking on Fox Sports at the weekend, Matthew Johns said the brothers wanted to help Toa Samoa emulate the success of Tonga in the international game and had spoken with Sonny Bill Williams about a possible coaching trio.

The incumbent Toa Samoa coach Matt Parish has been in charge since 2013 and has coached the team at the last two Rugby League World Cups.

Rugby League Samoa President Tagaloa Faafouina Su'a issued a statement yesterday insisting Parish would continue his tenure with Samoa.

But in a later statement, Tagaloa said Parish was "happy that the Johns brothers and SBW have expressed an interest to help coach Samoa" and intended to reach out to them in the coming days.

He said Samoa had not heard from the Johns brothers or Sonny Bill Williams but were open to discussions about them becoming involved in the coaching set-up.

Meanwhile former Kiwis hooker Issac Luke is the latest name to offer his services to Toa Samoa.

The 33 year old, who spent 14 years in the NRL with the Rabbitohs, Warriors, Dragons and Broncos, , tweeted that he would help the team for nothing other than to learn the Samoan language and help grow Pacific nations.