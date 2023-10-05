Rugby World Cup: England v Samoa - Kyle Sinckler eyes 'last dance' shot at glory

Sinckler is one of several players, such as Owen Farrell, Jamie George, Manu Tuilagi and Courtney Lawes, who have passed their 30th birthday.

Jack Willis, David Ribbans, Henry Arundell and Joe Marchant will play in France next year and may be ineligible.

"It has been mentioned - the 'last dance'. It makes everyone aware how special this is," said Sinckler.

"It will never happen again."

Sinckler was part of the England side that finished runners-up at the 2019 tournament in Japan, suffering an extra twist of personal disappointment after being forced out of the final defeat by South Africa by a second-minute concussion.

"The moment where I was really, really sad was arriving back at Heathrow and saying our goodbyes to each other," Sinckler told BBC Sport.

"We knew deep down that this squad will never be the same again, coaches move on and players move on, the team changes and saying those final goodbyes after coming so close was quite heart-breaking.

"Hopefully this time around, those goodbyes will be goodbyes of joy, rather than regret.

"If you know within yourself you have given everything in this experience, that you haven't cut any corners and you have done everything you can, and you weren't good enough - sometimes that is just the way it is.

"We are just trying to appreciate every moment."

England are already assured of a place in the quarter-finals before their final Pool D match against Samoa on Saturday.

They are likely to face Fiji in the last eight and have benefited from a draw that will keep them away from the top five sides in the world rankings until the semi-finals at least.

But Sinckler insists England will not be looking beyond Samoa and a reunion with two of his Bristol club team-mates - Steven Luatua and Chris Vui.

"They are two massively physical players, great line-out options, great hands, good offloading skills, but honestly, off the field, they are literally the most chilled-out personalities you will ever meet, they are really really cool guys," Sinckler added.

"Don't be fooled by their demeanour though, they can definitely flick the switch and when it is time to go, those guys can really go."