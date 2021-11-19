Sam Cane and Aaron Smith to start for All Blacks

Cane, who has spent most of the season out with injury, returns to the loose forward trio that includes the introduction of Akira Ioane, who is on the blindside and Ardie Savea at number eight.

Dane Coles starts at hooker.

There are four changes in the backs from the side that lost to Ireland, with Aaron Smith starting at halfback, Richie Mo'unga at first-five the injured Beauden Barrett, Quinn Tupaea at centre for the injured Anton Lienert-Brown and George Bridge coming onto the left wing.

Smith missed the Australian section of the Rugby Championship awaiting the birth of a child and was only a late callup on the tour as injury cover for Brad Weber, who is in the reserves.

All Blacks Head Coach Ian Foster said: "We're really excited about this match, it's a big statement game for us, and we know we have to respond from the Irish performance.

"It's been an incredibly long tour but I've been delighted with how the players have handled it from a physical point of view. They've given us everything and I couldn't be more proud of the way they've handled the length of this tour.

"But we've had to manage the physical and mental load for the players, so have changed things up a bit for this final Test to maximise the energy within the whole group. That's not a reflection on the guys that haven't been selected, it's more a chance to bring some fresh players in, and that's going to be vital for us."

Foster said All Blacks versus France Tests were always eagerly-anticipated clashes.

"There's a mutual respect between our two countries built over years and years. Kiwis have always loved the way the French play, there's a flair about them that we've always been drawn to ... they have knocked us over in some pretty big moments in history.

"They are a young, formidable team building in confidence and they've been targeting this match so it's a huge way for us to finish our Northern Tour."

The matchday 23 is:

1. Joe Moody (56)

2. Dane Coles (79)

3. Nepo Laulala (39)

4. Brodie Retallick (91)

5. Samuel Whitelock (131) - captain

6. Akira Ioane (12)

7. Sam Cane (76)

8. Ardie Savea (59)

9. Aaron Smith (101)

10.Richie Mo'unga (31)

11.George Bridge (18)

12.Quinn Tupaea (6)

13.Rieko Ioane (46)

14.Will Jordan (12)

15.Jordie Barrett (35)

16.Samisoni Taukei'aho (8)

17.George Bower (10)

18.Ofa Tuungafasi (43)

19.Tupou Vaa'i (10)

20.Shannon Frizell (16)

21.Brad Weber (16)

22.Damian McKenzie (39)

23.David Havili (14)