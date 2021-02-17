Samoa’s Apia Rugby Union receives major boost for 2021 season

The support is the result of the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the union and Taula Beverages Co. Ltd.

General Manager of Taula Beverages Co Ltd Enele Westerlund says the focus for Taula is to help the development of local rugby talent, and since their relationship with ARU began 5 years ago, they have been able to produce skilled rugby players, many of whom are now part of the Manu Samoa national squads.

“The sports and rugby community plays a big part in our daily activities, and is a favourite sport of Samoa;

“We hope to work together with ARU to further enhance and develop the skill set of our local

talents,” said Westerlund.

“With obstacles facing us all, from all directions this year, Taula endeavours to continue to

do what we can, where we can, to support our communities.”

ARU President Fuimaono Titimaea Tafua thanked Taula Beverages for their continued support over the past five years.

“We are grateful that Taula has continued their support despite the economic times we face, and for this, all our clubs remain loyal to the Taula brand. We look forward to another successful year of rugby ahead”, said Fuimaono.

ARU is also the home of the Eels franchise who are three-time Super Rugby Champions.

This year, the Apia Rugby Union on its own, produces half of the total national squads, with 12 of Samoa 7’s and 34 of the SRU National Academy Squad.