Samoa’s Luai is player to watch in upcoming Rugby League World Cup

This has been rated by the ultimate rugby league news website ‘Love Rugby League’

Luai enjoyed a stellar season with Penrith in 2020, helping the Panthers reach the NRL Grand Final.

The 23-year-old playmaker has earned five caps for Samoa and represented the nation at the 2017 World Cup prior to making his first grade debut.

Samoa will be facing the hosts, England in the opener of the world cup at St James’ Park in Newcastle on Saturday, 23 October 2021.

The website has also rated Jason Taumalolo as the player to watch out for from Tonga and Fiji Bati Viliame Kikau is the one fans can keep an eye out for from Fiji.