Samoa’s Nuuausala College wins Under 18 rugby title

St Joseph’s had a chance of opening the score board with two penalties but the kicks by Roger Tualaulelei were unsuccessful.

Nuuausala took advantage and was able to score a penalty from Chris Afamasaga before halftime.

Many mistakes from St Joseph's cost them their game, however for Nuuausala, they had the advantage of using their players' strength to push in to St Joseph's territory.

Coming in to the second half, Faleseu Faleseu of Nuuausala secured the first try of the match, extending their lead by 5 points. Afamasaga failed to add the extra two points with a missed conversion, 8 - 0.

Ten minutes into the second half and Demetrius of Saint Joseph's College decided to put his team on the scoreboard with a try.

Unfortunately, their conversion did not add the extra two points, leaving the score, 8 - 5.

Nuuausala will be returning to Savaii with also the U16 title in tow after defeating Avele College in a close match, 24 - 19.