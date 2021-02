Tournament Director, Taupau Alex Mikaele said there are 16 confirmed teams, with another 12 on hold.

Taupau could not reveal the final 16 teams, as a few had not paid registrations in full, and there was still a chance one of the waitlisted teams would make the cut.

“We will announce the final 16 as soon as we can, and have our usual live draw for transparency.”

The Vailima Marist 7s will be held on the 26th and 27th of this month in Apia.