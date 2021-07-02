Samoa 7s teams stuck in Dubai

The players, who recently took part in the Olympic qualifiers in Monaco, are among 72 people who were denied travel on a repatriation flight to New Zealand last Friday.

The passengers will now have to wait until 27 July for a confirmed date to travel back home.

Pacific Rugby Players Welfare CEO and former Samoa rugby player, Dan Leo posted the current situation faced by the national teams on Twitter.

Leo said “Samoan 7s team who played in Monaco Olympic qualifier now trapped indefinitely in Dubai and asking for help from local Samoan Community there .Surely this scenario was considered by @WorldRugby & @manusamoa risk management teams prior to the tournament.”

He then retweeted his tweet earlier and said “Samoa govt. blocking Manu 7s & Manu Sina from entering after blood tests didn’t meet Samoa MOH standards. Now must wait till 27th July to determine date to travel back to Samoa. World Rugby were unaware but have confirmed they are now assisting.”

World Rugby is reported to be looking into the situation. Head of Communications, Dominic Rumbles tweeted, ‘World Rugby urgently exploring all options to assist getting the teams home as quickly as possible & supporting them while on the ground in Dubai. The challenges are outside of our control or the control of the teams.”

Asia Rugby president, Qais A. Al Dhalai also responded to Leo’s tweet and said “@asiarugby and @uaerugby will provide assistance today.”

Comments are being sought from authorities in Samoa.