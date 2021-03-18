Samoa 7s waiting on approval to fly to NZ

The Manu Samoa men's 7s team have not taken the field for 12 months after last season's World Series was cut short because of Covid-19, while the Manusina women have been out of action since the Oceania Sevens Championship in November 2019.

Neither team has any matches scheduled before the Olympic qualifier in June.

Samoa Rugby Union High Performance Unit General Manager, Seumanu Douglas Ngau Chun, said the government has applied for them to travel to New Zealand so they can get some much needed match-play before flying to Europe.

"So we're waiting for New Zealand to give us the green light to travel," he said.

"Our aim is we wanted to stay in New Zealand for a longer period and probably have matches with the New Zealand team and the Tongan team in New Zealand and then prepare ourselves for Monaco because there's no other tournament to prepare both our teams for Monaco."

Samoa are not a part of the Women's World Sevens Series, which is scheduled to restart with back-to-back tournaments in May, while the men's circuit does not restart until October.

"The men will be travelling to New Zealand once we get the ok and then then women's team will be flying shortly after," he said.

"We have six or seven boys that are waiting in New Zealand to join the current squad we have (in Samoa) and we also have roughly about eight ladies in New Zealand waiting for our team to fly over and able to put together a training squad in New Zealand and prepare for Monaco."