Samoa coach onboard with Moana Pasifika signings

The new franchise has already signed 30 players ahead of its inaugural campaign, but has yet to reveal any names publicly.

But Mapusua has the inside scoop. He was a teammate of Moana Pasifika coach Aaron Mauger in the New Zealand Secondary Schools team in the late 1990s, while the two were midfield rivals during their days playing Super Rugby and the NPC.

Until last month the pair were living in the same city and had a number of conversations about Moana Pasifika and which Samoan players would be included.

"Whilst I was in Dunedin we were able to catch up and just go through everything in terms of Moana Pasifika and its alignment and partnership, in my case, with Samoa Rugby Union or Lakapi Samoa," Mapusua said.

"That's been really good to be able to do that and it's exciting for us knowing we have a team in Super Rugby and it's great for me that my players will be able to stay a little bit closer to home and play in a really tough competition.

"Obviously I'm going to push as many of our players as possible and it's just a matter of making sure it's a good fit with Moana Pasifika, and they're going to be a competitive side right from the get-go in their inaugural season in Super (Rugby Pacific)."

A number of Samoan internationals have recently committed to overseas clubs, including Saracens lock Theo McFarland, Brumbies first five Rodney Iona and now Connacht prop Tietie Tuimauga.

But Mapusua said he was pleased with the Samoan players who have committed to Moana Pasifika.

"We're pretty happy with their selections and obviously as the (Samoa) national coach I'll always be pushing for more, but it's good to have those already established relationships so we can have those conversations," he said.

"We are invested in Moana Pasifika: we want to make sure and see them do well because in return it means I'm able to select real quality players for international honours."

Mapusua is currently partway through a stint in home quarantine after relocating with his family to Samoa.

The former test midfielder was 24 when he debuted for the Manu. He said Moana Pasifika will allow players with dual eligiblity to finally have a clear pathway to the national team.

"That's always been one of the hardest decision for players, especially when it's their livelihood and they're wanting to play Super Rugby for the New Zealand or Australian franchises. Now that we have our own players can really map out their futures and have some certainty in terms of what jersey they'll be wearing."

And while the Manu won't be touring the Northern Hemisphere next month, Mapusua said it was important he stayed connected with their other players around the world.

"Making sure that they're getting the comms they need so they know exactly where I stand in terms of expectations and selection," he said.

"Now we start really putting in a solid plan for the next two years leading into the World Cup, so it's been good to be given a bit of time to do that.

"I'm hoping the travel restrictions can ease over the next little while and (I will) be able to get up to Europe at some point and have visitations with some of our players up there."