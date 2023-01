The side will be playing against current HSBC World Sevens series leaders, New Zealand in the first quarterfinal.

Samoa remained undefeated in their pool stage after beating Spain 35-15 in their last pool game.

New Zealand lost their last pool game after they were beaten 17-14, going down to a late South Africa penalty shot at goal after both sides had scored two tries.

The quarterfinal match between Samoa and New Zealand will kick start at 9.37pm.