Samoa fails to qualify for Tokyo Olympics rugby 7s competition

The team was defeated 21-7 by Ireland in the final group match of the Final Olympic Sevens Qualifying Tournament in Monaco.

Samoa had a strong start in the men's competition, thrashing Mexico 69-5, Tonga 47-5 and Zimbabwe 33-7.

Samoa were no match for France in the semifinals, with the Pool B winners running out comfortable 33-0 winners but it was the Irish who prevailed 28-19 in the final to claim the final Olympic qualifying berth in the men's draw.

In the women's draw, Samoa advanced to the quarter finals despite winning just one of their three matches in Pool A.

The Manusina were thrashed 32-0 by Russia first up, pipped 15-12 by Argentina before edging Mexico 20-17 to sneak into the knockout rounds, only to find themselves up against Russia once again, who prevailed 29-0.