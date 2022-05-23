Samoa finish fourth in Toulouse

Samoa Global News reports the French have been in great form this weekend and they launched wave after wave of attack, catapulted by Samoa conceding four penalties in the first four minutes.

The French took a 7-0 halftime lead.

The young all-local Manu 7s side has moved Samoa up by 5 places on the HSCB World Series standings from 15th to 10th after Toulouse.

Samoa will go on to London for the next leg of the HSBC World Sevens Series, their fourth tournament since returning to the circuit.

Photo Manu Samoa Sevens/Facebook