 

Samoa Rugby mourns the loss of former Manu Samoa Faasuaga Fanueli

BY: Loop Pacific
06:13, June 25, 2021
8 reads

The Samoa Rugby fraternity is mourning the loss of former Manu Samoa player, Faasuaga Fanueli.

Fanueli died on Saturday after he collapsed a rugby tournament at Marist St. Joseph’s Club.

He was the Head Coach of Falelauniu Rugby Club at the time of his passing.

He was involved in the early development of the A’ana Chiefs rugby franchise as their first Super 9 Head Coach from 2017 until 2019. 

Fanueli played as a forward in the Apia Rugby Union, and was selected to play for the Manu Samoa As 15 squad during his playing days. 

 

Photo: The late Faasuaga Fanueli.  Source:  A’ana CHIEFS Rugby/Facebook

     

Tags: 
Faasuaga Fanueli
Samoa Rugby
  • 8 reads