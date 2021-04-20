Samoa Rugby Union overwhelmed with increase in interest from school girls

Samoa Rugby Union Development Officer and International referee, Avii Faalupega Magaele said a lot of girls have been stepping out ready and eager to learn about the basics of the sport.

“Their physical strength and their mental fitness is always strong,” said Avii.

“The challenge is their knowledge and understanding in terms of plays, running lines, general rules of the game, and their individual roles in the various positions of rugby.”

“Their eagerness is really amazing, and we can really tell that by watching them play.. they are so eager to learn more about the game,” she said

Avii added the main challenge for girls learning the sport of rugby at a late age in high school, is to learn the rules of the game, and the roles of various positions on the field.

“I would like to see more women and men supporting the girls who are already playing in not just rugby, but all other sports. We need to encourage them when we see that they are keen to be involved in male-dominating activities such as refereeing, coaching, administration, and all other areas where women are not often see.”