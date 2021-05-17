Samoa Rugby Union rebranded to Lakapi Samoa

Chairman and Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi launched the new name and logo at Lakapi Samoa Headquarters in

Tuanaimoto Friday.

According to Tuilaepa, Lakapi Samoa has transitioned through a reform process which started in 2015 in the reform and restructure of the Administration and Union.

This was followed by a reform of the Union’s constitution.

“And so in keeping track with the current momentum in Lakapi Samoa’s ambition to review and reinvigorate itself, Lakapi Samoa looked at burning the past and revitalizing the union with a new name, logo and direction.”

After months of consultation with provincial unions, stake holders and board of directors, the union agreed on the new strategic plan with new core values, goals and focus for the union and a new name and logo.

Over 300 submissions received when Lakapi Samoa called for tenders for a new logo.

The board of directors approved the design by local artist Irwin Kennar.

Kennar also designed the logo for the 2019 Pacific Games hosted by Samoa.

During the launch of Lakapi Samoa, Tuilaepa mentioned the new branding names that the rugby teams will be using in international competitions:

Manu Samoa- formerly known as Manu Samoa XV Manusina- formerly known as Manusina XV Manu Samoa 7s- formerly known as Samoa Men’s 7s Manusina 7s- formerly known as Samoa Women’s 7s Manuma Samoa- formerly known as Samoa A Junior Manu Samoa – formerly known as Samoa Under 20 Boys Samoana- formerly known as Samoa Under 20 Girls Tama Samoa- formerly known as Samoa Under 18 Boys

Teine Samoa- formerly known as Samoa Under 18 Girls