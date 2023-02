Fuli Faafouina is expected to run out for his first game for Manu Sevens during the Los Angeles tournament this weekend.

Muliagatele continues to put his trust in his three co-captains - Vaafauese Apelu Maliko, Vaovasa Afa Su'a and Melani Matavao.

The team are hoping to maintain their fourth placing for the series as the top four teams at the end of the 2023 Series will have automatic qualification for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.