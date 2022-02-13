Samoa Sevens players allege 'bullying' by coaching staff

Radio Polynesia reports it has obtained a copy of a letter sent to the World Rugby Players Association in which the players make several claims of mistreatment and are calling for an investigation.

Some of the claims include having no 'food or water', forced to break Covid-19 protocols while on tour, not allowed to communicate with their families, being 'yelled at, insulted and cursed', and 'threatened to continue training' while carrying injuries.

According to Radio Polynesia, the players also claim they were forced to 'practice a dance' for an expo in Dubai.

The team is currently in Dubai for the 2022 World Rugby Sevens Series and the players say the treatment they are getting is having an impact on their mental health.

Lakapi Samoa CEO Vincent Fepulea'i told Radio Polynesia the "letter should never have been published as the accusations are serious, defamatory and unsubstantiated that deserves to be fully investigated."

RNZ Pacific has contacted Fepulea'i comment.

Photo RNZ Pacific Caption: Lakapi Samoa CEO Vincent Fepulea'i