Samoa Sportslotto donates $50,000 tala to Lakapi Samoa

The donation is made possible through its Samoa Sports Pull Tab partnership with Lakapi Samoa from which a percentage of the profits goes to Lakapi Samoa.

“We also take this opportunity to thank our customers for supporting our games which allows us to generate funds towards not only the development of sports, but also educational grants and financial assistance to charities,” Samoa Sportslotto said.

Samoa's next games will be two Rugby World Cup qualifying tests against Tonga in Auckland on July 10 and in Hamilton a week later.

