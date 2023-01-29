Samoa to take on Australia in 5th place semifinal

The side went down to New Zealand 12-0 in the first quarterfinals.

NZ proved to be too strong for the pacific lads and scored two tries from Roderick Solo and Ngarohi McGarvey-Black.

Samoa will now go on to play against Australia in the first 5th place semifinal before Ireland takes on Great Britain.

Meanwhile in the other cup quarters, South Africa defeated Ireland 26-12, Fiji defeated Great Britain 14-17 France.

South Africa will face Fiji in the first cup semifinals before New Zealand takes on France.