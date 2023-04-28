Samoa World Cup finalist Ligi Sao extends his stay in Super League

The 30-year-old forward, whose contract was set to expire at the end of the season, has made 70 appearances for Hull since arriving from the NRL ahead of the 2020 season.

Last autumn, Sao became just the third player to have played in a World Cup final whilst being a Hull FC player as his Samoa side fell short to Australia at Old Trafford.

On extending his time in England with Hull, Sao said: “I’m very grateful to have the opportunity to stay in Hull for another two years with my family, who love it here.

“The last couple of years have been tough for us, but that experience brings you together as a group. It will mean so much to us if we can turn our form around and we are looking forward to a bright future.

“For me, I have a big responsibility to help some of the younger boys coming through and clearly there is a strong emphasis on that at the club as we look to build for the future.

“I want to ensure I am one to lead by my actions on the field.”

Hull FC coach Tony Smith added: “As a 30-year-old, Ligi is one of the senior players in our squad, so we feel his experience will be of great value moving forward.

“He’s great for helping out some of the younger guys coming through in our squad, which is really important for their development.

“And I still feel as though we are yet to see Ligi Sao at his best for Hull FC. Sure, there have been glimpses of what he can contribute at that level, but we now need to challenge him to demonstrate that on a more consistent basis and I’m looking forward to continuing working with him.”