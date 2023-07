The Seilala Mapusua coached side will be playing back-to-back home pre-rugby world cup matches against Fiji and Tonga.

However, prior to the two games, Samoa will have their first test match against the Japanese in Hokkaido on July 22nd.

The team will then return home for back-to-back matches against their traditional Pacific rivals, Fiji and Tonga on July 29th and August 5th and will be the first time the Manu return to play on the Apia Park grounds since their last game there in 2019.