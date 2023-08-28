Samoans rattle Ireland as Fiji climbs to 7th after famous win

The Samoans lost a tough clash against world number one Ireland 17-13 in Bayonne early Sunday morning, after leading 10-7 at half-time.

And the Flying Fijians have climbed to seventh spot on the world rugby ranking after their first-ever win over England.

They have jumped ahead of England, Australia and Wales, heading into the world meet with their best-ever ranking. Samoa remain in 12th place.

Samoans close to causing a shock

Manu Samoa had their chances to cause a big upset against Ireland in the later stages of the game.

However, the result was enough to satisy head coach Seilala Mapusua as he works on mapping out their World Cup pool matches against Chile, Argentina, Japan and England.

They already have a win over Japan this year, having narrowly beaten the Cherry Blossoms in the Pacific Nations Cup.

Flyhalf Lima Sopoaga, on his Manu Samoa Test debut, was instrumental in the early attacks and scored a penalty and converted Duncan Paia'aua's try in the 36th minute.

Former All Black Sopoaga scored a second penalty to extend their lead early to 13-7 in the second half.

But the world's top-ranked side scored through Conor Murray and Rob Herring to claim the close win.

"I can't fault the effort from our boys but Ireland are the No.1 team for a reason," Samoa prop Michael Ala'alatoa said after the game.

"They were clinical when they needed to be. There's a lot to be proud of from our side, but at the same time a lot to learn."

Ireland, the Six Nations champion, recorded their 13th successive win over the past year.

They were rattled at the set-pieces and breakdowns, and their attacks were frequently shaken by the rugged Samoan defence.

Ireland 17 (Jimmy O'Brien, Conor Murray, Rob Herring tries; Jack Crowley conversion) defeated Samoa 13 (Duncan Paia'aua try; Lima Sopoaga conversion, 2 penalties).

Fiji climbs after win

As they prepare for their opening pool match against Wales in Bordeaux on September 11, the Flying Fijians can take comfort in the fact that they are now in the top seven of world rugby following their shock victory over England.

The latest ranking by World Rugby puts them behind Ireland, South Africa, France, New Zealand, Scotland and Argentina.

They had jumped from 12th to 9th following wins over Tonga, Japan and Samoa in the Pacific Nations Cup series in July.

Captain Waisea Nayacalevu said after the game in London that "this group is quite different".

"The bond we have is quite special. We went back and tried to re-connect with our roots so we know who we are and who we represent.

"That's probably the foundation of our campaign."

Head coach Simon Raiwalui echoed his captain's words and said it was all down to hard work.

"All credit goes to the boys and we are very proud," he said.

The Fijians fly back to France this week to continue their preparations.

Key players who stood out were flyhalf Caleb Muntz, and winger Selesitionu Ravutaumada, who was awarded Player of the Match.