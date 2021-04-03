Savea opens up on possibility of filling in for Sam Cane as All Blacks captain

Cane has been sidelined for four-to-six months with a pectoral injury that will likely keep him out of the July test schedule, which is expected comprise of two Italy tests and a clash against Fiji.

While speaking to media earlier this week, Savea labelled the loss of Cane as a “massive blow”, but was hopeful his fellow loose forward can make a swift recovery.

“It’s unfortunate but I know with Sammy, he’s strong and he’s been through the trenches before with previous injuries so I’m sure he’ll come back stronger and better,” Savea said.

“It’s a blow for the All Blacks but just like life we’ve got to adjust and just move forward.”

The 27-year-old took over as Hurricanes skipper this season and stands as one of the frontrunners to fill in as All Blacks captain, along with fellow Super Rugby leaders Sam Whitelock, Codie Taylor, Scott Barrett, Patrick Tuipulotu and Aaron Smith.

However, Savea refused to be drawn into commenting on whether he would take the captain’s armband from his fellow loose forward Cane.

“I’m one of the leaders in the team – if I got asked [to be captain] then I don’t know,” the Hurricanes skipper said.

“I’m not really thinking about the All Blacks to be honest. I’m just trying to play well for the Canes and lead the boys here.”

Savea and the Hurricanes are set to take on the Blues at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday, and 49-test star is hoping to make amends for his side’s season-opening 31-16 defeat to the same opponents in Wellington in February.

“We know how it felt after losing a couple games, so we know the Blues will be firing after the result last week,” Savea said.

“We know what’s coming…we’ve got to be on point this weekend.

“If there’s any moments we switch off or give them a sniff then we’ll be punished.”