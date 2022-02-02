Sekope Kepu named inaugural Moana Pasifika captain

Kepu joined the franchise in October after featuring in England for London Irish as well as plying his trade with NPC side Counties Manukau.

The 110-cap veteran described the appointment as a 'special honour' after returning to New Zealand will little expectations of playing Super Rugby.

“First and foremost would like to thank our heavenly father for this wonderful opportunity and for blessing us. There is an indescribable bond of brotherhood in this special team even though we have been together for only a short couple of months at most," he said in a statement.

“Coming back to New Zealand I never thought I would play rugby again. God works in mysterious ways, to be here and then called into the Moana Pasifika team, it was something I didn’t think twice about.

“From the bottom of my heart, on behalf of my family, my wife, my village, I want to thank Aaron and the management team, and the team for the support and for allowing me to lead them into battle as the first ever Moana Pasifika team.

"Being a new Captain is a blessing and honoured position and I’m truly humbled to hold it very close to my heart. Our people deserve this, it’s up to us to inspire the next generation. Together, we are going to unearth something very special.”

Head coach Aaron Mauger believes Kepu 'picked himself as leader' such has been the prop's influence on the young squad.

"We are so blessed to have Sekope in our environment. Right from the outset, he has led by example – both in the way he trains, prepares, and in the way he contributes to the culture of our team. In doing this, he has effectively picked himself as leader, to take our hoi (waka paddle) and lead us as the first Captain on this maiden journey," Mauger believes.

“Since day one he has had a massive impact in how he leads and influences this team. He has been on the biggest stage of rugby and yet he carries himself with great humility. It speaks volumes of who he is. The team is in very good hands."

Moana Pasifika Trust chair Savae Sir Michael Jones added “This is another significant milestone for Moana Pasifika."

"Sekope is an outstanding natural leader who carries the essence of what our community and Moana Pasifika is all about. The burden and responsibility of a Captain is always heavy but we know he will carry this with huge Mana, confidence and grace.”

Kepu will first take charge during Friday's trial against the Chiefs, which has been dedicated to raising funds for their ‘Ofa Atu Tonga’ (Love You Tonga) relief efforts following the recent eruption of Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai island.

Photo Twitter/Moana Pasifika Caption: Moana Pasifila Captain Sekope Kefu