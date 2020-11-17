Sinoti leaves Newcastle Falcons days before new season begins for 'personal reasons'

Sinoti’s ankle-breaking sidesteps and ability to beat defenders from a standing start made him one of the clubs most entertaining and effective attacking threats. He scored 23 tries in 110 appearances and created many more for his teammates since joining the club in 2013.

It is unclear what lies in the immediate future for 35-year-old Samoan, who has appeared nine times for his country.

“It’s not hard to understand why Sinoti is so popular with our supporters, because he plays the game with a smile on his face and is always looking to be a positive attacking force,” said Director of Rugby Dean Richards.

“He has been part of some big moments for us during his seven years here including our fourth-placed Premiership finish in 2018, two huge games at St James’ Park, Heineken Champions Cup wins over Toulon and Montpellier, being shortlisted twice for Premiership Players’ Player of the Season and being selected in the Premiership Team of the Season.

“It is obviously a shame to see a player of his ability move on for personal reasons so close to the start of the Gallagher Premiership season, but we thank him for everything he has done during his time here and wish him and his family all the best for whatever lies ahead.”

Sinoti gave a fond farewell to the club’s supporters: “For almost eight years Newcastle has been my home, the Falcons have been my club and my team-mates have been my brothers.

“I have given everything I could as a player, and every time I put that jersey on it was done with nothing but pride and passion.

“Some people may love me as a player and some may not, but I hope that whether or not you like my style of play I have left a good impression as a person, and that people respect me as a man.

“I am grateful for my time here, I am grateful for the relationships I have built with supporters, staff, players and everyone at the club. I am nothing but grateful for it all. Sinoti, Tooning out!”