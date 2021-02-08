Sixteen Men’s teams sign up for Samoa’s Vailima Marist 7s

These teams are yet to be finalised, as some of the teams yet to pay registration fees.

The organisers confirmed that eight women’s teams will also be vying for the prestigious Tupua Fred Wetzell championship trophy.

The tournament will be held on the 26th and 27th of this month.

The Marist St Joseph’s Sports Club has secured continuous support of its loyal sponsors despite the global Covid-19 pandemic.

Samoa Stationery and Books have confirmed their sponsorship, as well as Apia Concrete Products.

The Wetzell family are providing the Tupua Fred Wetzell Championship Cup for the Men’s Tournament and the Cynthia Wetzell Shield for the runners up.

Vailima Breweries have yet again secured the naming rights sponsorship of $70,000 tala this year for the International rugby tournament, now in its 33rd year.