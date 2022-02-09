South Africa confirm home tests for 2022 - including All Blacks double

South African Rugby released the 2022 schedule of home matches on Tuesday, which includes Tests against Wales in Pretoria, Bloemfontein and Cape Town in July.

It will be Wales’ first trip to South Africa since 2014, when they lost 38-16 in Durban, before suffering a 31-30 defeat in Nelspruit.

With COVID-19 travel restrictions likely to still be in force later in the year, the Boks are hoping to play both Rugby Championships matches against the All Blacks at home – in Nelspruit on August 6 and Johannesburg a week later.

They will travel to Australia for two away games on August 27 and September 3, with the venues for those matches still to be revealed.

That will be followed by a trip to Buenos Aires to play Argentina before they return home and host the South Americans in Durban in their final Rugby Championship clash.

SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux said they were delighted with the schedule a year out from the defence of their World Cup title, but added COVID-19 continued to loom large over the plans.

South African government regulations currently limit the number of people allowed inside sporting venues to 2,000.