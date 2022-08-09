Springbok wing suspended for four weeks

Arendse was red carded after 75 minutes following a dangerous tackle on All Blacks first five Beauden Barrett that saw the latter land on his neck and remain a doubt for this weekend's second fixture between the sides at Ellis Park.

Arendse pled guilty to the charge, with a SANZAAR release saying the act of foul play was "reckless, highly dangerous and had a considerable impact on the victim player", and will miss the Springboks' next four matches, but will be available for the home clash against Argentina on Sept. 24.

It poses a problem for the Boks on the right wing, with Cheslin Kolbe and Sbu Nkosi both out injured. Coach Jacques Nienaber will name his side for the weekend clash tomorrow, while the All Blacks will name their side on Friday.