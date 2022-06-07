SRU announces Pacific Nations Cup team

Union Chairman, Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi said the two players selected from overseas under the newly established World Rugby regulation eight rule are Fritz Lee and Lolagi Visinia from the All Blacks.
The PNC tournament will commence on 2 July 2022.
The Union is confident of the selection and the players are ready for the PNC as well as the World Cup next year.
With the recruitment of overseas players, the Union is worried for the financial instability faced by the Union as there is not enough financial support.
Tuilaepa has called on the government for a stimulated package for rugby as there is currently none.
Matches
Samoa VS Australia : 2nd of July
Samoa VS Tonga : 9th of July
Samoa VS Fiji: 16th of July
Manu Samoa PNC Squad 2022
Forwards:
Aki Seiuli – Pata, Falelatai / Sapunaoa*
Alamanda Motuga – Sataoa / Saanapu
Andrew Tuala – Lefaga / Sapapalii*
Fritz Lee – Solosolo / Vailele*
Chris Lee – Foailuga / Saasaai
Henry Time Stowers – Tafagamanu Saleaumua
Jack Lam – Malie / Gataivai
Jordan Taufua – Neiafu / Salailua*
Kalolo Tuiloma – Sapunaoa / Lalovaea
Marco Fepuleai – Matautu-Uta / Alamagoto*
Michael Alaalatoa (k) – Fasitoouta / Matatufu
Michael Curry – Vaoala / Faatoia*
Raymond Niuia – Saipipi / Saanapu
Sef Faagase – Paia / Tuanai*
Samuel Slade – Sapunaoa / Vailoa / Palauli
Seilala Lam – Malie / Gataivai
Theodore Mcfarland – Moamoa / Salelologa
Backs:
AJ Alatimu – Avao / Afega
Auvasa Falealii – Letogo / Gagaifo / Lefaga
D’Angelo Leilua – Gataivai / Fagalii
Danny Toala – Lotofaga / Faleasiu*
Duncan Paiaaua – Satupaitea / Mutiatele*
Ed Fidow – Nofoalii / Paia
Ereatara Enari – Vaiala / Nofoalii*
Henry Taefu – Samatau / Siufaga / Falelatai
Jonathan Taumateine – Nofoalii / Satapuala
Lolagi Visinia – Afega / Safaatoa / Lefaga*
Neria Fomai – Magiagi / Lepuiai Manono-Tai
Nigel Ah Wong – Alafua / Vaiusu*
Rodney Iona – Pata / Falelatai / Iva
*Denotes Non-capped players
Photo Talaia Mika Caption: SRU Chairman Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi