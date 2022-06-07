SRU announces Pacific Nations Cup team

Union Chairman, Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi said the two players selected from overseas under the newly established World Rugby regulation eight rule are Fritz Lee and Lolagi Visinia from the All Blacks.

The PNC tournament will commence on 2 July 2022.

The Union is confident of the selection and the players are ready for the PNC as well as the World Cup next year.

With the recruitment of overseas players, the Union is worried for the financial instability faced by the Union as there is not enough financial support.

Tuilaepa has called on the government for a stimulated package for rugby as there is currently none.

Matches

Samoa VS Australia : 2nd of July

Samoa VS Tonga : 9th of July

Samoa VS Fiji: 16th of July

Manu Samoa PNC Squad 2022

Forwards:

Aki Seiuli – Pata, Falelatai / Sapunaoa*

Alamanda Motuga – Sataoa / Saanapu

Andrew Tuala – Lefaga / Sapapalii*

Fritz Lee – Solosolo / Vailele*

Chris Lee – Foailuga / Saasaai

Henry Time Stowers – Tafagamanu Saleaumua

Jack Lam – Malie / Gataivai

Jordan Taufua – Neiafu / Salailua*

Kalolo Tuiloma – Sapunaoa / Lalovaea

Marco Fepuleai – Matautu-Uta / Alamagoto*

Michael Alaalatoa (k) – Fasitoouta / Matatufu

Michael Curry – Vaoala / Faatoia*

Raymond Niuia – Saipipi / Saanapu

Sef Faagase – Paia / Tuanai*

Samuel Slade – Sapunaoa / Vailoa / Palauli

Seilala Lam – Malie / Gataivai

Theodore Mcfarland – Moamoa / Salelologa

Backs:

AJ Alatimu – Avao / Afega

Auvasa Falealii – Letogo / Gagaifo / Lefaga

D’Angelo Leilua – Gataivai / Fagalii

Danny Toala – Lotofaga / Faleasiu*

Duncan Paiaaua – Satupaitea / Mutiatele*

Ed Fidow – Nofoalii / Paia

Ereatara Enari – Vaiala / Nofoalii*

Henry Taefu – Samatau / Siufaga / Falelatai

Jonathan Taumateine – Nofoalii / Satapuala

Lolagi Visinia – Afega / Safaatoa / Lefaga*

Neria Fomai – Magiagi / Lepuiai Manono-Tai

Nigel Ah Wong – Alafua / Vaiusu*

Rodney Iona – Pata / Falelatai / Iva

*Denotes Non-capped players

Photo Talaia Mika Caption: SRU Chairman Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi