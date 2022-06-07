SRU renews Manu Samoa head coach’s contract

SRU Chairman, Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi said they have confidence in Vaovasamanaia to continue to guide the team to the better.

“The management committee has renewed his contract, to continue to lead the Manu, and this also shows how much faith we have in him to coach and he is a Samoan who also played for the team back then as we all know,” he said.

Vaovasamanaia’s initial two-year contract will not finish until August this year but due to its’ renewal, it will be extended by another two years.

The 42-year-old is a retired Manu Samoa player who has his own fame as a former Manu Samoa player.

He appointed Manu Samoa coach in 2020.

Photo Talaia Mika Caption: Vaovasamanaia Seilala Mapusua