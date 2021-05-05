Stags dealt big blow, Highlanders prop takes up contract in France

In a Stuff article last week Stags coach Dale MacLeod raised concerns about the propping depth in Southland in the lead up to the NPC.

He was particularly concerned about the tighthead side of the scrum and said if the Stags was to lose Tokolahi they would be in big trouble.

Soon after that interview, MacLeod was advised that the Highlanders prop had decided to take up an offer to play in France.

Tokolahi was signed for the 2021 NPC season but had an out clause that allowed him to head offshore if he chose to.

Tokolahi was one of the Stags’ best last season and has also been a key contributor for the Highlanders.

MacLeod is now searching for a replacement tight-head prop.

He was already in the market for propping resources given tight-head props Chris Apoua and Lio Tosi had confirmed their departure before Tokolahi’s announcement.

MacLeod said to lose all three tight-head props, for different reasons, from the 2020 squad was a big blow.

He added that Tokolahi was a player they could have built a forward pack around this season.

“It’s gutting, but we need to get on with it, it’s just a matter who we get now.”

Meanwhile, the Stags' management has named a high-performance squad to prepare for the 2021 NPC season which starts in August.

The group will train together for the next three weeks providing the Stags coaches a chance to assess where the players are at and which players are willing to put in the commitment required.

Following that three-week period a refined squad will be named. It might include some new additions, and it may also see some players drop out of the squad who are not up to the mark, MacLeod said.

The high-performance squad does not include Highlanders Ethan de Groot, Solomon Alaimalo, and Josh Moorby, lock Mike McKee, who is based in Pukekohe, and outside back Rory van Vugt who is playing in the United States.

MacLeod plans to contract about 34 players and has 10 to 12 contracts available at this stage.

Just two halfbacks have been named in the high-performance squad which MacLeod acknowledged was an indicator of the lack of depth in that position.

He said there were some decisions to be made around if they go with two halfbacks, Liam Howley and Jay Renton, or they sign another halfback from outside the region.

If they went with just the two halfbacks and one got injured MacLeod they could find themselves in some trouble.

NPC rules doesn't allow for players to be brought in from outside the province after round five, apart from frontrowers.

Southland has a couple of good young halfback in Josh Murrell and Osika Kaufononga, but MacLeod said they still had some developing to do before playing at NPC level.

MacLeod did have some discussions with a halfback returning from playing in Japan, but that player has since signed with Canterbury.